Democracy rules in Guyana – US Govt says in congratulating President Ali

Michael G. Kozak, a diplomat in the United States Department of State, currently serving as Acting Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, has congratulated Dr Irfaan Ali on being sworn in as the Ninth Executive President of Guyana.

Kozak, in a tweet, expressed that “Democracy rules in Guyana!”

“Today, Mohamed Irfaan Ali was sworn in as president, reflecting the will of the Guyanese people. We congratulate President Ali and look forward to working with all to support Guyana’s development for the betterment of all its people.”