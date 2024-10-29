Demerara Harbour Bridge to close for 4 hours tonight

The Public Works Ministry has announced that the Demerara Harbour Bridge will undergo critical maintenance and retraction, resulting in a temporary closure to vehicular traffic for a period of four hours.
This maintenance window is scheduled to begin at 23:59h on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and will end at 04:00h on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
The Ministry said that the planned maintenance is essential to maintain the structural integrity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, which continues to support high volumes of traffic between Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The bridge, initially built with a projected lifespan of 10 years, has now far exceeded that timeline.
According to the Ministry, as a consequence, regular maintenance and brief closures are necessary to ensure the bridge remains operational and safe for commuters. The Ministry said it strategically selected this four-hour period to minimise the impact on the daily commute, ensuring limited disruption to traffic flow during these hours.
---