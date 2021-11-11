Demerara Harbour Bridge to be closed from 9pm to 5am this weekend

The Demerara Harbour Bridge will be closed to all traffic this weekend from 9pm to 5am, to facilitate much-needed works on its retractor spans.

A statement from the company explained that the Bridge is an “aged structure that requires constant maintenance”.

Earlier this year, a contract was awarded to INFAB for the rehabilitation of retractor spans 9 and 10 and Design, Fabrication, and Installation of Retractor Span 9.

The daily openings for sea-going vessels occur along Spans 9 and 10. This is therefore the most critical section of the bridge which absorbs the most wear and tear.

The contractor, INFAB, has completed their offsite design and fabrication works and is now ready to work onsite i.e., to remove and replace damaged components. This work will result in the opening of the retractor spans. It will be extremely unsafe to commute during this time. Consequently, the Demerara Harbour Bridge will be closed to all traffic on on November 13 and 14.

The general objective of the rehabilitation project is to restore the retractor spans by eliminating the existing structural deficiencies and reconstruct retractor span 9 so as to improve the bridge’s condition, geometrics, safety, and load-carrying capacity. The contractor is required to supply, deliver, install, test, commission, and transport, and demolish assembly with all necessary permits, ancillary, and work systems, whether expressly indicated or not.