Demerara Bank’s Signature Cardholders to now enjoy priority travel pass perks worldwide

Demerara Bank has announced that all DBL Signature Cardholders will now enjoy the special benefits of the Priority Pass program.

Priority Pass is a globally recognised program that provides travellers access to over 1,600 airport lounges and amenities across more than 650 cities in 145 countries. Beyond lounge access, the program offers additional services, including airport transfers, duty-free shopping, and airport takeout, making travel seamless and enjoyable.

On Thursday, the bank said that it has integrated the Priority Pass service with its Signature Credit Card, offering these benefits to cardholders at no additional cost.

Speaking on the launch, CEO of Demerara Bank, Dowlat Parbhu, emphasised the Bank’s commitment to innovation and exceptional service.

“Our dedication to innovation and excellence ensures we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers. The Priority Pass program reflects our promise to provide convenience and value, elevating the experience of our esteemed cardholders.”

Chairman, Komal Samaroo echoed this sentiment, highlighting the bank’s vision for customer satisfaction: “At Demerara Bank, our goal is to consistently enhance the banking experience. The introduction of Priority Pass demonstrates our dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions, further enriching the lifestyle and travel experiences of our clients.”

With the Priority Pass app or website, cardholders can easily locate lounges through the intuitive Lounge Search feature. Additional app functionalities include contactless lounge entry, airport transfers, rental car bookings, and duty-free pre-purchases. Most lounges offer complimentary snacks, beverages, and alcohol, ensuring travelers enjoy a superior pre-flight experience.

“By focusing on personalized service and exclusive benefits, Demerara Bank continues to redefine the banking experience for their clients. The introduction of the Priority Pass program is another step in the Bank’s mission to enhance the lifestyle and travel experiences of individuals by delivering the highest level of satisfaction and value,” the bank said on Thursday.

--- ---