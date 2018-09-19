Demerara Bakery to collaborate with First Lady to host robotic camps

First Lady Mrs Sandra Granger on Tuesday met with a managers of Demerara Bakery to discuss possible collaborations in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

During the meeting, held at the First Lady’s office, Mrs Granger thanked the officials of the bakery for showing interest in STEM and suggested that robotics camps be held in the community to which the bakery exists. Demerara Bakery is located at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

“I suggested that they do something within their community, so that the community will see that they are giving back. I think it is always good when we have corporate sponsors and the people among whom they work, know what they are doing,” said the First Lady.

She noted that the camps are aimed at teaching the children robotics, at the end of which, they can start their own clubs.

Mrs Granger said too that the establishment of camps on the East Bank Demerara will represent the beginning of collaboration between her office and Demerara Bakery. It is expected that within the next few months, camps will be held along the East Bank Demerara.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mrs Marissa DaCosta – Takrudin, said her company admires the work done by the First Lady, particularly in the area of technology.

“We are pretty impressed with the work the First Lady is doing with her initiatives such as the STEM robotics … we want to be able to partner with her on some of these initiatives and whatever she has in the pipeline for the coming year, we want to give her our full support,” Takrudin stated.

Mrs Takrudin was accompanied by Demerara Bakery’s Managing Director, Peter Abai, Human Resource and Marketing Manager, Davindra Lalltoo and Director, Sharmella Chan – Abai.

Since taking office in 2015, the First Lady has initiated several programs in the areas of Early Childhood Development, Technology (STEM), Entrepreneurship, Teenage Pregnancy, Youth Development, Fist-Aid and Geriatric Care. Ever since, she has received widespread support locally, in the Caribbean and through the diaspora.

“These are Guyanese and Caribbean Companies, they see my projects and decide they would like to make a donation … and I spend that money where they would want it to go and I report to them how their money has been spent,” said the First Lady.