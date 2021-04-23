Delivery man shot to face, robbed of motorcycle

A 22-year-old delivery rider is currently hospitalised in critical condition after he was shot to his jaw while fighting off two armed bandits on Wednesday evening.

Shot is Navin Mahabal. According to the Police report, Mahabal went to visit his family at John Smith Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, but as he was about to dismount his motorcycle on arrival at the home, he was approached by two armed males on a motorcycle.

The men demanded that Mahabal hand over his motorcycle.

However, Police said, Mahabal refused and the pillion rider dismounted and drew a black handgun from his pants waist. He reportedly discharged a round at the victim, hitting his left jaw before escaping with his motorcycle in an unknown direction.

The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted.

His brother, Ravin Mahabal recalled what transpired.

“He was coming to visit us like always, but when he come off the bike to open the gate, the men came on an XR motorcycle – that’s the same type of motorcycle like my brother’s,” he said.

He said that the gunman then told his brother “give we the bike and everything you get”.

However, Ravin said, his brother attempted to fight off the bandits, but was shot to his left jaw. He said, at this point, neighbours were alerted after hearing the gunshot.

“After people started looking out now, so they stop because they were going to shoot him again. Then one of them jumped on my brother bike and rode off and the next one followed him,” he explained.

Speaking on his brother’s injuries, Ravin said that “the bullet enter his jaw and [went] into his neck”.

Meanwhile, Police said investigators were currently making efforts to review Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) footage from the area as the probe continued.