Delegation from US Vice President’s office for two-day visit in Guyana

A team from the office of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will be in Guyana for a short visit to continue discussions on a number of areas including Climate Change as well as food and energy security.

In a statement from the US Embassy in Georgetown, it was that the visiting delegation will comprise of VP Harris’s Special Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, Joseph Salazar, and Deputy Director for the Western Hemisphere Affairs (WHA), Office of Caribbean Affairs, Michael Taylor.

They will be in Guyana from March 12-14, 2023 during which the delegation will meet with government officials, business leaders and non-governmental organizations leading on issues of governance, security and prosperity.

“Discussions will include topics of mutual interest including food security, energy security, and the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030),” the US Embassy stated.

In June 2022, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris launched PACC 2030 and since then the United States has been working with Caribbean nations to develop wide-ranging, long-term energy security and climate resilience solutions.

Since the Summit of the Americas, Vice President Harris has met with six Caribbean heads of state, including His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, building on the United States partnership with Caribbean governments in defense of our shared values, and to improve Caribbean resilience in all aspects – economic, security, and democracy.

