Decomposing body of woman 23, found in shallow grave, partner in custody

Police are investigating the murder of Patricia David, 23, of Eye Lash Backdam, North West District (NWD) which occurred between October 1, 2018 and November 15 at the aforementioned Backdam.

Her decomposed body was found in a shallow grave by investigators.

According to information from the Police, a 27-year-old porknocker of South Sophia, Greater Georgetown who was sharing a common relationship with the victim, is in custody and has since admitted committing the crime.

Investigations are in progress.