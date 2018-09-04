Decomposing body of tenant found in Safari Inn

The decomposing body of a male was on Monday around 16:00h found in a room at the Safari Inn, located at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

The body was discovered by the proprietor of the business, Jagmoorah Correira called ‘Yvonne’ who told investigators that she smelt a stench emanating from a room that was occupied by Phillip Crawford.

The publication understands that the police were contacted and upon arrival had to break into the room that was locked from the inside.

Upon entry, Crawford’s body was seen lying in a decomposed state on the floor next to his bed.

Based on information received, there were no signs of a struggle in the room, neither was there any damage to any part of the room.

Moreover, this publication was informed that the deceased, said to be in his 50’s, lived alone in the room and was to known to be suffering from a mental illness and diabetes, for which he was using medication.

The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.