Decomposed body of woman found in Corentyne house

The decomposed body of a woman was discovered in her house on Monday.

Police gave her name as Shrimattie Dowlat called “Leila”.

The body of the 66-year-old woman was discovered at Brighton Village Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The woman lived alone and according to neighbours, she was a diabetic patient and used to visit the Port Mourant Public Hospital clinic.

The police said on Monday at about 17:00h a niece of the now-dead woman went to her home to check on her and she said she smelled a foul scent coming from the building and as such, she alerted the neighbours.

The woman was found lying on the ground on her back with her face upward. The body was swollen and what appeared to be maggots were seen around the area.

The police said no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of her body and no foul play was suspected.

The body was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced her dead.

The body is presently at the Anthony’s Funeral Parlour awaiting post-mortem examination.

