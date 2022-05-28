Decomposed body of teacher found at Crane house; husband wanted

The body of a female teacher was found in a state of decomposition at her home at Crane, West Coast Demerara on Friday and police investigators are now on the hunt for her husband.

Dead is 41-year-old Omega Ault of Crane Public Road. The discovery was made sometime around 17:00hrs by the dead woman’s brother.

Reports are that the brother went to the residence on Friday afternoon after he had been trying to call Ault for the past two weeks but did not get her via phone.

“…he then went to his sister’s address at Crane and after calling and getting no response, he pushed open the front door to the house where she lived and immediately got an unpleasant scent… he went into the front room of the house and saw the body of his sister lying motionless almost in a state of decomposition,” the police said.

He then reported the matter to the police at Vreed-en-Hoop Station after which a party of police ranks visited the scene.

Investigations revealed that Ault was living with her husband, Clarence Farley called Junior, and their three-year-old son, but they were encountering ‘problems’ in their marriage.

Police said about four days ago, the husband took the three-year-old boy to his wife’s sister in Diamond, East Bank Demerara. He left the boy there with the woman, telling her that he is going into the backdam and has not been seen since.

The Police Force has now issued a WANTED BULLETIN for Farley for questioning into the murder of his wife.

Meanwhile, the scene at Crane was processed by the police investigators.

The woman’s body, in a state of decomposition, was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where it was officially pronounced dead on arrival by the Doctor on duty, after which it was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting Post Mortem Examination.