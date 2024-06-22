Decomposed body of missing West Canje man found

The decomposed body of a West Canje, Region Six, man was discovered in a swamp today – nearly one week after he went missing.

The dead man has been identified as Dharmindra Sarabjit, a 57-year-old Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) worker of Lot 10 Caracas, Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice.

According to reports, the Police Operations Room received an anonymous call at about 11:45hrs today, informing of a body found in a swamp area at Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice.

A team of Police ranks visited the area in Vryheid Village at about 12:15 hrs today, where the body, which was at ‘Stage Three’ of decomposition, was found in the swamp with thick vegetation.

The scene was processed, documented and photographed by detectives.

The deceased was subsequently positively identified by his 32-year-old daughter, Amrita Mahadeo.

Enquiries revealed that Sarabjit was a regular consumer of alcohol, and at about 07:00hrs on June 17, he left to go by a female friend but failed to return home.

On June 19, at about 08:30hrs, his daughter went to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam and made a ‘missing person’ report for her father after conducting numerous searches for Sarabjit without success.

The woman had even shared on her Facebook page a photo of one side of her father’s boots that was found near a trench and pleaded for the public’s help to locate the man.

Sarabjit’s decomposed body has since been taken to Bailey’s funeral parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing

