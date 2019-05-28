Decomposed body of missing man found floating in canal

Days after reported missing, the decomposed body of a sugar worker was earlier today pulled from a canal in Rose Hall, Berbice.

Dead is 56-year-old Hukumchand Inshanally of Lot 4 Seepersaud, Street Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

Inews was told that the man left home on Friday last for work and never returned thus resulting in his wife lodging a missing person’s report at the Rose Hall Police Outpost.

However, the man’s relatives went in search of him over the weekend but came up empty handed.

After several days, the man’s decomposed body was seen floating in a canal a short distance from where he was last seen.

Several of the man’s colleagues were questioned as police launched an investigation into the circumstances surround the death.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday.