Decomposed body of missing ex-police fished out of canal

The decomposed body of a former member of the Guyana Police Force was on Sunday morning fished out of the Lamaha Canal, Durban Backlands, Georgetown.

The body has since been identified to be that on Cyril Persaud who went missing on Friday last.

<<<INews>>> understands that after the body was pulled, it was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home where it was subsequently identified the dead man’s brother, Peter Brahamdow.

Even since Persaud’s disappearance, his children who reside overseas have been trying to locate him through family members in Guyana.

Upon the discovery, police could not say if there were any marks of violence about the body. A post mortem is expected to be performed on Monday. An investigation has been launched into the discovery.

Persaud was reportedly attached to Mounted Branch.