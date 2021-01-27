Decomposed body found in sheep pen at Rotterdam

The decomposed body of 50-year-old Ramkarran Ramnarine of Virginia Village, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday morning found in a sheep pen at his place of employment at Rotterdam, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The discovery was made at around 10:00hrs by the man’s employer.

Reports indicate that Ramnarine, who was a farmer, and his employer, sometime this month, had left the village of Cane Grove and ventured to the Rotterdam Backlands where they would usually cultivate rice.

The employer said he returned home that same day, after leaving Ramnarine in the backlands to look after the crops.

The employer told investigators that he has been in constant contact with the man, and that he had last spoken to Ramnarine some four days before his body was found.

According to the employer, last week, he figured something was amiss after calls to the Ramnarine’s phone went unanswered. As a result, he decided to visit the area to check on him.

Upon his arrival he made several checks for the man but he was nowhere to be found.

The employer said he then decided to check around the sheep pen, where he made the discovery.

An alarm was raised and a report was made to the police.

INews was informed that due to the decomposed state of the man’s body, police were unable to detect any marks of violence.

The body is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem and investigations are ongoing.