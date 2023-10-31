Decomposed body found in Non Pareil home

The decomposed body of 55-year-old Suresh Seaukumar, called ‘Charles’, was today discovered at his Lot 501 Section ‘B’ Non-Pareil, East Coast Demerara, home.

The discovery stemmed from a report made to the Police by Suresh’s daughter, Noorena Seaukumar, a 35-year-old woman from Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Noorena told the Police that she went to her father’s home at Non-Pareil on Sunday afternoon to check on him, but the house was locked and secured, so she left and went away.

At about 11:45hrs today, Noorena went to the Vigilance Police Station and reported that for the past seven months, she has not heard from nor seen her father because they were not on speaking terms.

About ten minutes later, Police ranks proceeded to Suresh’s Non-Pareil home.

On arrival, the police entered the house, where they discovered the decomposed body in a lying position on a bed in one of the bedrooms. Due to the decomposed state of the body, it was difficult to examine. The body was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Enquiries disclosed that the now dead man was an alcoholic who resided alone in the one-storey unpainted concrete building.

Further investigation revealed that he was last seen in his verandah during the month of June 2023.

--- ---