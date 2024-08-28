Decomposed body found at Tapakuma

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division No.2 are currently investigating the discovery of a decomposed body found yesterday (Tuesday) in an upper flat of an unfinished building in Tapakuma Trail (High Point).

According to a female, at about 17:20 hrs yesterday, she was driving in the trail when she caught a stench emanating from the direction of the building. As a result, she contacted the Police.

According to investigators, the body is that of a male (age about 50, and details unknown at this time).

The body is in an advanced stage of decomposition. The body was photographed and escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was officially pronounced dead by Doctor Ronaldo. The body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Enquiries were made in the area as to the identity of the person, but no useful information was obtained.

