Decomposed body found at Cornelia Ida seashore

A partially decomposed body of a male has washed up on the Cornelia Ida Seashore, West Coast Demerara this morning.

The police said at about 06:30h, an unknown caller made contact with the Leonora Police Station and reported that the body was there.

Region Three Police Commander Errol Watts said the scene was visited by Inspector Craig and a party of policemen where it was observed that the body was that of a male (mixed race, about 45 yrs, yet to be identified).

The body was escorted to the Ezekiel funeral home at Best Village, West Coast Demerara.

Further investigations are ongoing.