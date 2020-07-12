Declare results of elections using national recount figures – Commonwealth Secretary General tells GECOM

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland strongly encourages the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to follow the directions given by the CCJ and decisively conclude the March 2, 2020 elections based on the results of the national recount.

Full statement:

I note and welcome the 9 July 2020 statement from the Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, which called on all stakeholders to respect the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Guyana’s final court of appeal.

In accordance with the applicable laws and the constitution of Guyana, the CCJ exercised its final appellate jurisdiction, and, on 8 July 2020 handed down a clear and unambiguous ruling. The CCJ stated, “It is for GECOM to ensure that the election results are swiftly declared in accordance with the Laws of Guyana.”

Guyana is a much loved and valued member of the Commonwealth. On behalf of the entire Commonwealth family, I strongly encourage the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to follow the directions given by the CCJ and decisively conclude the 2 March 2020 elections based on the results of the national recount.

The will of the people as expressed in the 2 March 2020 General and Regional Elections must be respected for democracy to prevail in Guyana.

I urge all political actors and stakeholders in Guyana to accept and respect the results of the national recount and ensure that their words and actions promote an environment of peace, harmony and social cohesion among all Guyanese.

Guyana’s destiny as a great nation rests on the shoulders of those men and women who are duty bound to make the right decision, respecting the will of the people and the rule of law, and ready to place their country before their personal ambitions.

The Commonwealth calls all leaders to be faithful to the common good, so that Guyana’s future may truly be forged today.