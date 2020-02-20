Declare Elections Day a National Holiday – PSC urges Govt

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has given serious consideration to the absolute need for the maintenance of law and order and the free and unhindered access to and from the polling place for every citizen qualified to vote on election day.

The Private Sector Commission is of the view, therefore, that, as has been the case in previous General and Regional Elections, that election day be declared a holiday, ensuring that every voter is free to cast their vote and return directly and safely to their homes.

The Private Sector Commission calls upon the government to declare 2nd March, 2020, a National Holiday.