Declaration must be based on recount results – Norway

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Nils Martin Gunneng has weighed in on the current electoral situation in Guyana, calling for the declaration of the results of the March 2 elections to be based on the CARICOM-certified recount exercise.

“Norway joins the call for a fair and transparent conclusion of the Guyana Elections. The declaration of the election result must be based on the national recount, as witnessed by the CARICOM observer mission,” the Norwegian Ambassador stated on Twitter as he reposted the Joint Statement issued by the ABCE diplomats.



The Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Sarah-Ann Lynch, the British High Commissioner, H.E. Greg Quinn, the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. Fernando Ponz-Canto had expressed concern that 114 days after the 2 March elections the people of Guyana continue to await the declaration of an election result.

Norway had previously commented on Guyana’s electoral situation, on March 7, calling for the final results to be credible.