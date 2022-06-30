Death toll now 1254 with 1 more COVID death   

The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,254.

The fatality is a 71-year-old male from Region Four with unknown vaccination status. In addition, new statistics released by the ministry proved that there were 70 new infections.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or neneedsny additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674