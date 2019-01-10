Death row inmate “Smallie” and co-accused “Catty” on trial for businessman’s murder

After nearly 12 years of being behind bars amid trial delays, death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, called “Smallie” along with Sherwin Nero, also known as “Catty” appeared again at the High Court today (Thursday) where a jury was finally empaneled to hear the case regarding the murder of businessman Kumar Singh, called “Mango Man”.

Reports were on that fateful night, four gunmen invaded Singh’s Cove and John, East Coast Demerara home during which the businessman was shot and killed.

It was in July 2008 that the two suspects were initially charged for the crime. Heavy security was once again visible at court during this week’s hearings.

As they denied the killing, a 12-member jury was empaneled before Justice James Bovell-Drakes who will preside over the matter.

Attorneys Nigel Hughes and Ashley Henry are representing the defendants who had argued that their matter had not been heard in reasonable time as the Constitution mandates.

Williams had escaped prison in July 2017 after being sentenced to death in February for the 2008 Bartica massacre.