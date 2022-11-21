Death of teacher who died after surgery: GPHC says will “act swiftly” where action is required

See below statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on the death of a teacher who died last week after undergoing surgery at the institution:

The Management of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) notes

the circulation of Facebook post and news publications where allegations of

neglect and negligence are being levelled against hospital staff in relation to the

death of Ms. Shonnata Rowena Sawh who underwent a cholecystectomy at the

GPHC and subsequently died on Friday, November 18, 2022. Upon receipt of this

information, we immediately launched an investigation to ascertain the facts

surrounding the patient’s care and subsequent death.

A careful review of the timelines in the patient’s records indicate that the patient

was admitted on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, for the elective procedure with

underlying morbidities which her team ascertained were sufficiently controlled to

allow medical clearance for the procedure. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022,

Ms. Shaw underwent what was described as an uneventful surgery, recovered from

anaesthesia, and was transferred to the wards for further recovery as per standard

operating procedure. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the patient’s condition

started to deteriorate to the point where ICU care was required. Subsequently,

while receiving care in the ICU the patient succumbed on Friday, November 18,

2022.

While we will not divulge the specifics of the patient’s diagnosis and medical

management, we are committed to a thorough investigation; where action is

required, we are committed to act swiftly on those recommendations of that

investigation. Additionally, we remain committed to providing any support and

information to the family of Ms. Shaw as they mourn her unfortunate loss.