Dear Santa, we’ve got wishes: children and their letters to Santa

By: Jarryl Bryan

Christmas is here, and children everywhere are busy writing letters to Santa Claus, pleading their case for gifts and justifying why they deserve a spot on his nice list and why they should not be on Santa’s naughty list. Guyana is no exception to this festive tradition, and below are a collection of heartfelt letters from local kids to the North Pole’s most famous — and arguably only — resident.

Dear Santa,

I hope you and your elves are well and not feeling too cold up there in the North Pole.

I have been very good this year and if my teacher writes and tells you I haven’t it’s not true. I threw a ball and it went through the window and hit her on the head but it was an accident.

If my mother tells you I been naughty she’s wrong I didn’t mean to break the television and I have tried really hard to be good.

Please bring me a new tv and bring my teacher a new window.

Love,

Majacia

Dear Santa,

My name is Tadeous Peters, and I’m 8 years old. I’m writing to you today because, well, I don’t really believe in you but my aunt says you might be real, so I’m just writing in case my uncle sees this. He looks a lot like you, with that big belly and all, so maybe you’re just him in disguise!

I want to ask you for a yellow toy car for Christmas. But not just any yellow car I want one that’s so fast, it can zoom away from my big sister before she grabs it. She’s always taking my stuff! If that car could fly, I would be safe, and she wouldn’t be able to catch it.

Oh, and we won’t be leaving out milk and cookies for you. In Guyana, we know you need a little kick to keep going, so we’ll leave out pepper and bread. That way, when you eat it, you’ll be supercharged to make it through the rest of the night! I might leave it on the steps though, because we don’t have a chimney, and we don’t play with that coming through the window business.

Santa, you can probably carry the next parcel of pepperpot and bread grant for my mom back to the North Pole pool. (It’s an inside joke, but don’t worry, you’ll figure it out!)

Thanks in advance for the car! And if it doesn’t fly, I’ll just ask my uncle to join your team he seems like he’s got the “big-belly” part down already.

Merry Christmas From,

Thadeous Peters

P.S Will I get a Santa Claus belly one day because it seem like a usual thing with Guyanese men.

Dear Santa,

I don’t think we’ll be home for this Christmas. We are going on a vacation to Canada. So can you bring my gift there at the hotel in Canada but be very smart to walk with your cookie and milk. There would not be any cookie or milk there because dad ate it on the way, santa please don’t forget the date because you will meet till next year Christmas and that will be too late.

Jada Lamaizon

Dear Mr. Claus,

My name is Trishanna. I’m from a little town called Mahdia. I don’t want any gift for myself this year. I am writing this letter to ask you to deliver a gift for my mom. I was saving to get her an iPhone 16. But I think some of my money come out my piggy bank because its not enough to buy even a button phone. She should be on the nice list. Oh, one more thing our home doesn’t have any chimney, so I will leave the door open so you can put her gift under the Christmas tree. Your cookies and milk will be on the dining table. Please enjoy.

Love,

Trishanna Leung

Dear Santa,

I trust all is well and that you have my gift wrapped and ready to go because between me and you I have been nothing but good all year.

I know you only exist in the movies but if by any chance you are passing my way, don’t hesitate to stop. I know you are checking your list and you are checking it twice but just in case you forgot, here are just a few things I would like to have. First of all, a bicycle, one that I can actually ride. I got one for my birthday and for some strange reason I can’t ride it. I’m sure it’s the bike’s fault and it has nothing to do with my skills. While you’re at it please for a drone, a nice high tech one, and a lovely AC because I don’t know if you know but this place has been crazy hot lately. Its like the sun sneaking up on us.

That’s all for now.

Yours truly,

Clevon

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old and all I want for Christmas is a baby brother or sister because playing with my mommy is boring.

Mia

Dear Santa,

Even though I don’t believe in you, hopefully my wish will come true. Guyana is really hot, so, probably something to cool off like a fan because fans in my house break easily. This is going to the North Pole, but I have to ask: How do you deliver gifts to every house in…like one hour? And do you give gifts to the homeless children on the streets?

Here is another question: Do you eat the cookies and milk that the children often leave for you? That’s like millions of snacks! Comparing your weight to the size of a chimney, it is nearly impossible for you to fit between thar narrow space. If you were to come to my house, you would have to come through the front door, since I don’t have a chimney.

For all the years I have been alive, I have always celebrated Christmas but only a month ago my father told me he does not celebrate Christmas. Can you believe that?

But as I was saying, when you enter my house, please don’t steal anything because everything in my house is really expensive!

Here is a question for the elves, when you are finish working, what do you do with your leisure time? And a question for you Santa, is Misses Clause real or is she a rip off of you?

Anyhow, when you are bringing the presents make sure you bring four presents for my cousin Naisha since she is always nice even though she is a young adult.

But isn’t it unfair that there’s no presents for the adults, and the left-over presents are all for you? You are supposed to be generous but you are just stingy!

Your favorite non-believer,

Jonique

--- ---