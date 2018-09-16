Deadly typhoon lands in south China

Typhoon Mangkhut is lashing China’s most populous province, bringing winds of up to 100 mph (162 kph).

Guangdong is on its highest alert for the storm, which also hit Hong Kong, where it swayed skyscrapers and blew out windows.

The death toll from the Philippines meanwhile jumped from 30 to 49 – most of them killed in landslides caused by heavy rain. Mangkhut is considered the strongest storm of 2018. Thousands of people have been evacuated from Guangdong, and authorities there issued their highest warning level, a red alert.

In Hong Kong, authorities also issued their maximum alert, with residents warned to stay indoors to avoid flying debris. Winds there reportedly reached more than 110 mph (177 kph).

Officials put the number of injured at 111 but the territory avoided a direct hit. Water levels surged by almost 3.5 m (12 ft) in places and live fish were washed on to the streets. (BBC)