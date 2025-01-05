Deadly GDF helicopter crash: 5 days remaining for stakeholder feedback on black box findings before public release

Stakeholders involved in the investigation of the deadly Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter crash have just five days remaining to submit their comments on the findings from the aircraft’s black box.

The December 6, 2023, crash claimed the lives of five servicemen – Brigadier (retd) Gary Beaton; Lieutenant Colonel Michael Shahoud; Lieutenant Colonel Mike Charles; Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome; Warrant Officer Class II Jason Khan – the finalised report aims to uncover the cause and recommend measures to prevent similar tragedies.

This was disclosed by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill on Saturday during the Ministry’s End of Year press conference.

“I did make a public announcement that in keeping with the regulations, the draft report was sent to all of the stakeholders for comments,” he said.

“They have until January 10, 2025 to make their comments. When those comments come, if there are any serious concerns to be adjusted, that would be made and then the report would be published in keeping with the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), Article 13 regulations. And by the way, our report was completed in record time compared to other jurisdictions,” Edghill added.

The black box, which records cockpit voices and flight parameters, was analysed with assistance from the United States (US) National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The NTSB expedited the data retrieval process, prioritising the case to ensure swift progress in the investigation. Minister Edghill acknowledged their cooperation, emphasising the importance of the investigation in honouring the lives lost.

“As a matter of fact, when we approached the NTSB for assistance in readings and so on the equipment that was sent for interpretation, they gave Guyana priority. And in many instances jumped what was already in the system to facilitate what Guyana was requesting. So, the National Transportation Safety Board of America did lend great cooperation to the investigators and to Guyana as a country, knowing how important this matter of this helicopter crash really was for the finest soldiers on board,” he said.

On December 6, the Bell 412 helicopter, with registration 8R-AYA, left GDF’s Headquarters at Camp Ayanganna at 09:24h, and travelled 144 miles to Olive Creek, where it arrived at 10:27h. After refuelling, the helicopter departed at 10:58h for a 58-mile journey to Arau, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) near Guyana’s border with Venezuela.

Contact was lost with the aircraft, and an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) alert was received about 11:19h.

The GDF had said the chopper was on a command trip to Arau, Macapa, and Eteringbang, as part of Guyana’s response to an “imminent threat to our territory”. The specified helicopter possesses an unladen weight of 3207 kilograms (kg), an internal payload capacity of 2190kg, a maximum total weight of 5398kg, and a cargo hook capability of 2041kg.

The Bell 412 EPI helicopter also had a system designed to warn the pilot of obstacles ahead, enabling them to take evasive measures. However, it has been disclosed by the GDF that only the aircraft’s black box holds the potential to offer insights into this capability.

Lieutenant Crawford and Corporal Jackson were finally extracted from the crash site after two days and multiple thwarted attempts by the search-and-rescue team to rescue them. Adverse weather conditions in the mountains of Region Seven had posed a multitude of challenges for the survivors to be rescued.

Brigadier Beaton was the project engineer; Colonel Shahoud, an Attorney-at-Law, was Commander of the 1st Infantry Battalion; Lieutenant Colonel Charles was the pilot; Lieutenant Colonel Welcome was the Commanding Officer of the Reserve Battalion; and Staff Sergeant Khan was from the 31 Special Forces Squadron.

The draft report on the crash was prepared by lead investigator Krishnanand Ramlachana of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and incorporates findings from the NTSB and Bell Helicopters.

Based on reports, the helicopter suffered significant damage, particularly in the fuselage, with only a few pieces remaining.

