Deadline for US$190M Linden-Mabura Road now set for year-end

By: Kelroy Williams



The deadline for completion of the highly anticipated US$190M Linden-Mabura Road project has again been pushed back, and contractors are now hoping to have the project completed by the end of the year.

This delay was disclosed by Julio Aguilera, Production Manager at Brazilian firm Alya Constructora, on Thursday during a press briefing with members of the media. Asked about the project’s expected completion time, Aguilera explained that the company is already working with an extended deadline. He indicated that due to inclement weather and other challenges, additional time will be required to finish the project.

“We are right now on a time extension of the project up to now. I think we are up to November this year. I think there will be a little extension due to rain and other issues,” Aguilera explained.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, initially slated to be completed by July 2025, was expected to be fully operational by October 29, 2025.

This pubilcation was told the construction company had halted procurement and construction activities on June 18, 2024, but had resumed work on August 12, 2024.It was explained that this delay was due to challenges in procuring materials, which resulted in a 75 per cent downtime, thus pushing the project’s deadline from July to October 2025.

Production Manager Aguilera, revealing on Thursday that work would be ongoing with a view to deliver the project by the end of this year, has said, “We have probably this year is our plan to conclude.”

Aguilera highlighted that, already, over 40 kilometres of road have been completed, and an additional 17 kilometres are expected to be completed within the next three months.

“We are right now executing around from km 0 to km 60. We have 45km with asphalt already, and we are working in this section from 45 to 60. Our plan is to conclude it this three-month coming,” he explained.

The Linden to Mabura Hill Road, which would eventually reach all the way to Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), is a vital road network that is being utilised by thousands of persons who transport goods from the coast to the inland regions of Guyana.

The previous condition of this road had posed significant challenges for commuters and transport operators. Heavily laden lorries frequently toppled off the roadway, and deteriorated bridges required manual alignment of boards for crossings, often with unsafe outcomes. However, when completed, the pertinent piece of infrastructure would significantly improve connectivity between Linden and the inland regions of Guyana.

This project is being co-financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) through a US$112 million loan, a £50 million (US$66 million) grant from the United Kingdom under the Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (CIPF), and US$12 million from the Government of Guyana. It marks the largest grant Guyana has ever received from the UK.

The road will boast a 7.2-metre-wide carriageway, a two-metre-wide pedestrian and cycle lane, and 10 bus stops with ramps for persons with disabilities. Additionally, the project includes the replacement of multiple bridges and culverts, as well as the installation of 123 lights along the roadway.

For residents of communities like Malali, approximately 50 miles from Linden, the project promises significant benefits. Malali, home to just over 230 Amerindians of the Arawak tribe, relies on logging and subsistence farming for economic sustenance. Improved road conditions would greatly enhance their ability to access markets and essential services.

Despite setbacks, Government remains committed to the project, and additional infrastructure development is planned. In 2022, $3.19 billion was allocated to construct 32 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem as part of the Linden-to-Lethem trail. When completed, the Linden-Mabura Hill Road would represent a cornerstone of Guyana’s national infrastructure, paving the way for economic growth and enhanced connectivity.

