Deadline for US$190M Linden-Mabura Road now set for October 2025

The Linden to Mabura Hill Road, which was initially slated to be completed by July 2025, is now set to be finished by October 29, 2025, according to the Head of the Works Services Group (WSG) at the Public Works Ministry, Ron Rahaman on Saturday.

According to data provided by Rahaman, some 30.5 kilometres of the wearing course and 43.5 kilometres of the binder course have been completed to date.

Further, he noted that the 121-kilometre two-lane highway, featuring an asphaltic concrete surface, is currently 33 per cent complete.

Reports are that Construtora Queiroz Galvao SA, the contractors, had halted the procurement and construction activities on June 18, 2024, but resumed work on August 12, 2024. This delay was due to challenges in procuring materials.

Rahaman revealed that this resulted in a 75 per cent downtime thus pushing the project’s deadline from July to October 2025.

The Linden to Mabura Hill Road, which will eventually reach all the way to Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), is a vital road network that is being utilised by thousands of persons who transport goods from the coast to the inland regions of Guyana.

This project is being co-financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) through a US$112 million loan, a £50 million (US$66 million) grant from the United Kingdom under the Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (CIPF), and US$12 million from the Government of Guyana. It marks the largest grant Guyana has ever received from the UK.

The road will boast a 7.2-meter-wide carriageway, a two-meter-wide pedestrian and cycle lane, and 10 bus stops with ramps for persons with disabilities. Additionally, the project includes the replacement of multiple bridges and culverts, as well as the installation of 123 lights along the roadway.

For residents of communities like Malali, approximately 50 miles from Linden, the project promises significant benefits. Malali, home to just over 230 Amerindians of the Arawak tribe, relies on logging and subsistence farming for economic sustenance. Improved road conditions will greatly enhance their ability to access markets and essential services.

The road’s previous condition posed significant challenges for commuters and transport operators. Heavily laden lorries frequently toppled off the roadway and deteriorated bridges required manual alignment of boards for crossings, often with unsafe outcomes.

Despite setbacks, the government remains committed to the project, with additional infrastructure development planned. In 2022, $3.19 billion was allocated to construct 32 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem as part of the Linden-to-Lethem trail.

When completed, the Linden-Mabura Hill Road will represent a cornerstone of Guyana’s national infrastructure, paving the way for economic growth and enhanced connectivity.

