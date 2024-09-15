De Kock lights up Kensington Oval

Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington Oval to move to the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL) top spot.

After the Warriors elected to bowl, de Kock dominated the Royals’ total of 205/6 and batted almost through the innings to compile an outstanding 115 off 68 balls.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets as the Warriors finished well short on 173/5 to slump to their first loss of the season.

After a heartbreaking two-wicket defeat to Trinbago Knight Riders the night earlier, the Royals rejigged their batting order with Kadeem Alleyne replacing Rahkeem Cornwall.

Alleyne enjoyed the promotion and monstered a couple of massive sixes, including off Moeen Ali who made his CPL debut. But his whirlwind 22 off 9 balls ended in the third over when he holed out to quick Dwaine Pretorius.

After a cautious start, de Kock took over with a calculated assault on Shamar Joseph in the seventh over. But Joseph, desperate to rediscover his best form, hit back after striking de Kock on the body in a painful blow.

The South African shook off the discomfort and rolled to his half-century off 34 balls. He particularly enjoyed hitting straight down the ground, highlighted by smacking a slower delivery back over the head of left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer.

Wickets fell around de Kock, who appeared to be batting on a different surface as he reached his century off 60 balls. He joined Evin Lewis as the only batters to hit a ton so far in this season’s CPL.

De Kock hit a couple of more sixes before falling with three balls left in the innings. After struggling with the ball at the death against the Knight Riders, a determined Jason Holder smashed three sixes in a row in the penultimate over off seamer Keemo Paul.

Holder’s mood continued to brighten after he claimed Warriors opener Azam Khan with his first delivery in the second over. The Warriors’ chase stuttered when a frustrated Tim Robinson was stumped after being deceived by a flighted delivery from Maharaj.

Shimron Heytmeyer started with consecutive sixes off Maharaj and then smashed another one into the crowd on the resumption from a one-hour rain delay.

But Maharaj exacted revenge by enticing a false shot from Hetmyer in the ninth over as the Warriors’ chase fell away despite cameos from Moeen, Paul and captain Shai Hope.

The Royals moved to 4-1 and replaced the Warriors (3-1) at the top of the table.

