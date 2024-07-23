De Hoop main access road to be completed by August – Min. Edghill

Residents of De Hoop, Mahaica, have been assured that the ongoing $294.3 million infrastructural works on the main access road will be completed by the end of August.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill provided the update while addressing residents’ concerns on Tuesday.

He explained that the project was delayed due to changes in the design to include a retaining wall.

This modification was made to accommodate a widening request from residents last December.

“Now that we got the retaining wall up my instruction will be that by the end of August, we wrap up everything,” the minister stated.

He emphasised that every effort will be made to complete the road promptly to prevent hindrance during the upcoming harvest season.

“We are building the road to ensure that your productivity as rice farmers in the area is enhanced. You must be able to get your produce to the market, seedlings and your fertiliser, gasoline, and everything into your farm,” Minister Edghill highlighted.

The project, executed by R&B Investment Inc., involves compacting the main access road with 200 millimetres of sand or sand clay and 50 millimetres of asphaltic concrete.

Additionally, a 400-metre-deep reinforced concrete curb is being constructed on both the eastern and western ends of the carriageway.

The project is 45 per cent complete with the 1.7-kilometre retaining wall finished.

Similar infrastructural works are underway in Mahaicony on the Branch Road, costing $373.3 million and being carried out by Surrey Paving and Aggregate.

Concerns about the quality of the sub-base were raised by residents there, prompting the minister to commit to having the ministry’s design department visit the area subsequently, to address these concerns. Minister Edghill also highlighted that the option of widening the road cannot be explored, due to restrictions posed by utilities and costs. [DPI]

