Police refute accusation of assault committed on teen
The Guyana Police Force has denied media reports which accused ranks of physically assaulting 19-year-old Shamar Tanner. In fact, the force in a release stated...
Ali calls on supporters to return PPP to office
People's Progressive Party Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali has called on supporters to return the PPP to office. Once this is done, he stated the...
Government has no vision – Jagdeo tells Babu Jaan
The current Administration, which was given a three-month lease of life following the successful passage of the no-confidence resolution in the National Assembly on...
DDL Group records $2.3B increase in profit for 2018
Local beverage giant, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Group, recorded its highest ever revenue last year, pegged at $21.862 billion. In a statement on Sunday, the...
Domestic turmoil will intensify past March 21– Ramkarran
– Says Guyana faces a high degree of uncertainty With less than two weeks before the coalition Government becomes illegal, former Speaker of the National...
2 fear dead as boat explodes off Waini River mouth
A speedboat carrying at least two dozen passengers reportedly exploded this morning some 10 miles off the Waini River mouth in Region One. The boat...
Venezuela’s Maduro thanks military for defeating ‘coup’
Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro has praised the armed forces for staying loyal to him and defeating a "coup" led by the US and opposition...
Ethiopian Airlines: ‘No survivors’ on crashed Boeing 737
An Ethiopian Airlines jet has crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all on board. The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members...
Porter killed in Kara Kara accident identified as Plaisance resident
The porter who was killed on Saturday after he was crushed by a container truck in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) has been...
Teen allegedly beaten by Police
...suffers broken jaw, several missing teeth A teenager was on Friday admitted a patient at a city hospital after he was allegedly beaten by police...