DDL feasibility study underway for major dairy farming in Guyana

The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the LR Group of Israel are currently undertaking a feasibility study for the establishment of a commercially viable dairy farming operation designed to supply DDL’s TOPCO milk plant with fresh cows’ milk for pasteurisation and packaging.

The study forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two companies last June which provides for collaboration in the development of a dairy farming operation that will include the participation of local dairy farmers.

TOPCO is currently testing the production and packaging of reconstituted milk which is scheduled to be commercially launched later this month. The study however is being undertaken to determine the feasibility of transitioning to the pasteurization of fresh cows’ milk.

The feasibility study and definition of the scope of the project is scheduled for completion in early 2022. Israel is considered a global leader in the agriculture sector, including dairy farming and the project is being designed to utilize best practices and the latest state-of-the art technology.

The MOU also provides for the implementation of strategies to increase the supply of fruits and vegetables from local farmers through the provision of support services that promote best practices in crop selection, cultivation, disease control, harvesting, packaging and transportation to DDL’s TOPCO plant at Diamond.

It also provides for jointly pursuing other commercially viable projects in Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) that fit into the development priorities of member states and the region’s efforts to reduce its food import bill and ensure food security.

Mr. Joseph Harrosh, Director of the LR Group, is currently in Guyana and met with the Board of Directors and executive management of DDL headed by Chairman Komal Samaroo. The meeting viewed a presentation on the concept of the proposed project by Mr. Harrosh and a team of experts from Israel. A technical team from Israel will visit Guyana early next year to assess and make recommendations on land selection for the dairy farm and a structure for the participation of private farmers in the process.

Thereafter, the feasibility study will be finalized.

Mr. Harrosh and the DDL team also toured the operations of TOPCO for an on-the-spot look at the new state-of-the art equipment recently installed. Following Thursday’s engagement both Chairman Samaroo and Mr. Harrosh expressed satisfaction at the progress being made with the feasibility study and optimism that the project would be mutually beneficial to the investors and the Guyanese economy.