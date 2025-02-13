DDL expands ageing capacity with new $730M barrel warehouse

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), producers of the world-renowned Demerara Rums, has significantly upgraded its ageing capacity with the construction of a new barrel ageing warehouse, Warehouse N, at its Plantation Diamond, East Bank Demerara facility.

Designed to accommodate 30,000 barrels, the new warehouse brings DDL’s total ageing and storage capacity to 130,000 barrels. This expansion supports the company’s ability to meet rising international demand for aged Demerara Rums while preserving the signature quality and rich flavours that define Demerara Rums. Demerara Distillers Limited was one of the pioneers in the aged rum category with the launch of its award winning El Dorado 15 Year Old in 1992. A key part of the operation is the ageing of the rums in Oak barrels for periods of 1 year to as high as 50 years.

Constructed at a cost of GYD 730 million, Warehouse N represents a significant investment in the company’s future. During a recent walk through by the Board of Directors, Komal Samaroo, Chairman of DDL, highlighted the importance of this milestone: “As the demand for premium aged rums continues to grow, this new facility ensures that we can continue to deliver our award-winning rums while upholding the rich heritage and craft that have made Demerara Rums a household name for rum connoisseurs globally. The warehouse represents another milestone in our journey to solidify Guyana’s position as a leader in the aged rum industry.”

With increased storage capacity and improved efficiency, the new facility will support the long-term ageing process, ensuring that every bottle of Demerara rum delivers the rich, signature flavours that rum enthusiasts worldwide have come to love.

Demerara Distillers Limited is the only remaining distillery in Guyana and prides itself on the preservation of over 300 years of distilling history. Best known as the only remaining producer of Demerara Rums, DDL is also the proud producer of the El Dorado Range of rums, Diamond Reserve Rums, and Ivanoff Vodka. [Press Release]

--- ---