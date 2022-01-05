DDL boosts GCF’s online chess programme with over $200K

The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has once again sponsored the Guyana Chess Federation’s Online Chess Programme for the second year.

DDL has sponsored premium licences for 66 junior players on Chesskid.com for the year 2021 amounting to the sum of GYD$210,000.00.

Previously the company had purchased these licences when the GCF had initially rolled out its Online Chess program in August 2020.

This contribution had provided enormous support to the many chess players at the time.

‘Gold’ membership on the Chesskid.com allows children the opportunity to access an unlimited number of chess puzzles, tactical exercises, challenges, educational videos and lessons among other learning resources.

The numerous chess lessons on Chesskid.com teaches from a beginner’s level with fun and interactive videos giving children the opportunity to learn chess at their own pace from the comfort and safety of their homes.

They are also provided with the opportunity to play chess online with other members of the Chesskid.com platform which provides a rating system for our junior players.

President of the GCF, Frankie Farley is thrilled about the initiative and expresses his gratitude to Demerara Distillers Ltd. for their support over the years and looks forward to a continued partnership.

The GCF has been making great strides in developing and increasing participation in chess within the regions. Corporate sponsorship such as this one is much needed especially for the online platform which has become the main medium for the playing of the game due to the Covid19 pandemic.

The GCF currently has an online membership of over 300 children, of which, 200 are active members.