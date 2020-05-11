Day 6: Counting continues

It’s Day 6 and the national recount of the ballot cast in the March 2, polls has resumed at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC).

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has so far completed the recount of 208 ballot boxes. There are 2,339 ballot boxes in all that must be counted in ten electoral districts.

GECOM has given itself a 25-day time-frame to complete the process.

The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has said that the National Recount is, daily, exposing Region Four’s Returning Officer’s (RO) declarations as fraudulent and is again calling on GECOM to release its Statements of Polls (SoPs), since its credibility is now at stake.

The Region Four RO, Clairmont Mingo, is being accused of declaring results for the region that are now being proven as inflated in favour of the incumbent A Partnership For National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC).

According to PPP, over the past few days, there have been several instances where the figures that were released by Mingo did not match the actual numbers of the official Statements of Poll (SoPs) and the Statements of Recount (SoRs).

Some of the figures have been inflated by 100 in some instances in favour of the APNU/AFC and in some cases, the numbers for the PPP/C have been reduced, PPP said.