Day 2: Stakeholders expect faster process, more boxes to be counted

Day One of the countrywide vote recount got off to a late start on Wednesday, and moved at a relatively slow pace, according to party agents and other stakeholders.

For Day One, 25 of 2,339 ballot boxes were counted.

Seven boxes were completed for Region One, six for Region Two, seven for Region Three, and five for Region Four.

With 25 boxes completed, 50 Statements of Recount (SORs) were produced and provided to respective party agents and stakeholders; 25 for general elections and 25 for regional.

As day one was wrapping up, Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Yolanda Ward acknowledged that the process moved slow but assured that it will pick up today.

She explained that the delays were due to the detailed security checks and the briefing ahead of the actual recount.

Representatives of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Anil Nandlall and of the APNU/AFC Coalition, David Patterson had also expressed hopes that today’s process will be faster.