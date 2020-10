Prominent Attorney-at-law and Member of Parliament Sanjeev Datadin has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Other members of the Board are; David Ramdeol, Shawn Richmond, Savitree Sharma, Dawn Elis and neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi.

The life of the Board goes for one year, according to a notice published in the Official Gazette.