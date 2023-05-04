Cyril’s Transportation enhances operations with modern communication technology 

Cyril’s Transportation Service (CTS) has enhanced its operations with the introduction of modern communication devices that replaces traditional radios, making it safer and more efficient for its drivers to communicate whilst on duty.

The company said this development has marked a new milestone in its journey towards enhanced communication and collaboration.

A simple commemorative event was held on Tuesday and attended by Cyril’s CEOs Mulshankar Persaud and Andrea Persaud, as well as Hubbcat’s CEO Alan Bates and Operations Director Orlaith Rafferty.

Yanet Vazquez Espinola Singh and Alicia Williams of Digicel Business were also present for the official handover of the latest communication devices.

Additionally, Malissa Livingston, the Operations Manager, Alden Amsterdam, Fleet Operations Manager, and Mikhail Persaud, Chief Operating Officer were in attendance.

As part of this strategic partnership, CTS has upgraded its communication system by embracing the cutting-edge Hubbcat RugGear RG360, powered by Digicel.

The RugGear RG360 is a rugged communication device designed for use in demanding environments, such as the transportation industry. It comes packed with a host of features that make it an indispensable asset for enhancing communication, boosting dependability, and guaranteeing driver safety.

The RugGear RG360 boasts several noteworthy features, including its push-to-talk capability, GPS tracking, rugged structure, 8 GB of internal storage, 3-inch touch display, 2MP resolution rear camera, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as SMS, MMS, and email functions.

The device is also resistant to dust and waterproof, making it even more reliable in harsh environments. This advanced device replaces the traditional radios commonly used by transportation services, elevating CTS to a new level of efficiency and productivity.

“With this bold move, CTS solidifies its position as the foremost transportation service provider in the country,” a press release from the company said.

