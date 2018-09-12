Cyclist knocked down, driver attempts to flee, caught by civilians

A cyclist is now said to be in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being struck down on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, by the driver of a Toyota Premio who reportedly attempted to flee the scene on Wednesday.

While details are still sketchy and the injured man has not yet been identified, the incident reportedly occurred at about 12:00h today (Wednesday).

This online publication understands that the injured man, who was riding a bicycle, was in the western lane, heading north when he was struck down in front of the Gymnasium by the motorcar which was headed in the same direction.

The victim was allegedly flung several feet away from the scene, and his head began to bleed profusely from his injuries.

However, instead of stopping to assist the man, the driver reportedly fled.

This resulted in public spirited persons jumping into their own vehicles and cornering the suspect in the vicinity of the National Cultural Centre. He was then turned over to the police.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed for medical attention.

An investigation has been launched.