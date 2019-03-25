Cyclist killed in Soesdyke hit and run

An auxiliary staff attached to the Guyana Forestry Commission was on Sunday evening killed in a hit and run accident in the vicinity of Soesdyke/Linden Highway Junction, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is 50-year-old Peter Billison of Lot 17 Soesdyke, EBD. Based on information received, the now dead man was riding along the roadway when he was allegedly struck from behind by an unknown motor car which sped off the scene without rendering assistance.

The man sustained injuries about his body and was rendered unconscious. He was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem. The police are in the process of gathering information with the intention of locating the motorcar and prosecuting the driver.