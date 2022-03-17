Cyclist killed in Mandela Avenue accident

A 57-year-old cyclist is now dead following an accident on Wednesday evening along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Dead is Lyndon Austin of Go Slow Fourth Avenue Tucville, Georgetown.

Reports are that motorcar PAC 1350 was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the roadway while the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the same direction on the western carriageway.

As the driver of the motorcar was in the vicinity of the Rubis Gas Station, it is alleged that the pedal cyclist proceeded to cross the western carriageway going from west to east and in the process of doing so, he ended up into the path of the motorcar.

As a result, the front centre portion of the motorcar came into contact with the pedal cyclist.

Due to the impact, the pedal cyclist was thrown onto the bonnet and windscreen of the motorcar and landed on the surface of the road, receiving injuries about his body in the process.

He was picked up by the driver and placed into the said motorcar in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated for abrasions about the body and head injuries.

However, the man died about 23:30hrs while receiving further treatment without regaining consciousness.

A notice of intended prosecution has been prepared and served after a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and revealed his BAC level was .044 and .043. He remains in custody assisting with the investigations.