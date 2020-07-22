Cyclist killed in ECD accident

A pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck down by a motorcar along the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 18:50hrs on Tuesday.

The motorcar, which was being driven by a 22-year-old man, was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when he saw the pedal cyclist proceeding east along the southern side of the said road.

The driver alleged that the pedal cyclist suddenly swerved across the road and into the path of his vehicle.

As a result, the pedal cyclist fell on to the roadway where he received injuries to his head and about his body. He was picked up by the driver and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. But he was later pronounced dead.

No trace of alcohol was detected when a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver.

An investigation has been launched.