Cyclist killed after colliding with car on WCB

A West Coast Berbice (WCB) man was killed on Saturday afternoon after he reportedly collided into a motorcar on the Onverwagt Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is 41-year-old Joel Jacobs of Number 28 Village, WCB. The accident occurred at about 15:30h on a bridge along the Onverwagt Public Road.

According to the police report, hire car bearing registration number HC 8140, was proceeding east on the northern side of the said bridge whilst the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the opposite direction on the southern side of the bridge.

The driver told investigators that while in the process of passing the bicycle, Jacobs suddenly swerved from south to north and in so doing, came into contact with the front right side of the hire car.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the bridge where he sustained injuries. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to Fort Wellington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of 41-year-old Jacobs is presently at Fort Wellington Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, a breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and no alcohol was detected.

The 27-year-old driver of El Dorado Village, WCB, remains in Police custody assisting with the investigation.