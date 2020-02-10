Cyclist Jude Bentley’s death: DUI PNCR executive hospitalised for “trauma”

One day after being involved in the fatal accident that claimed the life of former national cyclist, Jude Bentley, Retired Rear Admiral of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Gary Best has been hospitalised.

Best, who was behind the wheel of the vehicle that was involved in the collision with Bentley, is said to be “traumatised”. Bentley was hit and his body dragged a short distance before the vehicle, driven by Best, slammed into a post and came to a halt.

Speaking with Inews on Sunday, Police Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division A (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas said that Best is not on bail for the accident but rather is under guard at a medical facility.

However, he did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the accident.

Best is also a former presidential advisor to President David Granger, a current candidate on the APNU/AFC list and an executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform.

Based on information received, the accident occurred at about 05:00h in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy, Kitty, Georgetown.

At that time, Bentley was reportedly proceeding to Sheriff Street to meet a group of cyclists when the black Land Cruiser came into contact with the cycle. Upon impact, he fell to the ground while the right side of the vehicle was badly damaged.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles confirmed that Best failed two breathalyser tests. He said that both tests revealed that Best was above the legal limit for alcohol consumption when operating any vehicle.

Bentley’s reputed wife, Akesia Hodge told this publication that he left home sometime around 04:23h on Saturday. She said that about an hour later, she received the dreadful news that Bentley was involved in an accident and immediately rushed over to the scene. She added that when she arrived, his body was still lying on the roadway.

While there were claims by the driver that the cyclist was not wearing any reflective gears and his bike was not equipped with lights, she dispelled these allegations saying that Bentley would always follow protocols.

Reflecting on the former national athlete, she added that he was a helpful person. He leaves to mourn seven children and other family members.