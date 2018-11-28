Cyclist in Parc Rayne accident succumbs

The cyclist who was on Wednesday morning rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after a container truck collided with him just outside Parc Rayne, Greater Georgetown damaging the Rahaman’s Park 70ft Christmas tree has succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Seeram Seecharan, 64, of Lot 16 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who was reportedly pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

According to reports received, the motor lorry bearing registration numbers GWW 7629 with trailer TKK 4726 was proceeding north on the western side of the western carriageway of Houston Public Road, at about 08:45h when the accident occurred.

INews understands that the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the said direction but on the eastern side of the western carriageway.

As he was about to cross the road from eastern side to the western side, he reportedly ended up in the path of the motor lorry.

The driver of the lorry, of Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) attempted to swerve from hitting Seecharan but in his bid, struck the now dead man and ran into the Christmas tree.

As a result of the impact, Seecharan was flung from his cycle and fell onto the surface of the road receiving severe head injuries.

He was picked up and quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The lorry driver has since been taken into Police custody where he is said to be assisting with investigations.

At the scene, the fence at the tree was broken, while the bike was smashed and also broken into several parts. It is understood that truck driver received injuries to his hand.

The tree is being set up for the 13th annual Rahaman’s Park Christmas tree light-up.