Cyclist dies in Aubrey Barker Road accident

Thirty-two-year-old Morris Gomes of Lot 3, Arapaima Street, Tucville Georgetown was earlier today killed after he was struck by a motorcar along Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the now dead man was riding his pedal cycle and was attempting to make a U-Turn on Aubrey Barker Road when he came into contact with motorcar, PMM 2024.

From reports received, the man died on the spot. The driver of the white Toyota ITS was taken into custody and he is assisting with investigations.