Cyclist dies days after struck by truck at Parika

Two days after being hit by a truck on the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, a pedal cyclist succumbed to his injuries earlier today.

Dead is 45-year-old Collin Mendonza of Hydronie Village, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident occurred at about 12:30hrs on Thursday.

According to police investigations, the truck, #GZZ 2284, was proceeding north on the western carriageway of Parika Public Road at a fast rate of speed while the cyclist – who was on the eastern carriageway – rode into the path of the vehicle resulting in a collision.

The injured man was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated by a doctor and later referred to Georgetown Public Hospital.

Mendonza subsequently succumbed to his injuries sometime around 08:50h today.

Police say a breathalyzer test was conducted on the truck driver shortly after the accident and a reading of .000% micrograms was obtained.

Nevertheless, charges are expected to be laid shortly against the 27-year-old resident of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, EBE.