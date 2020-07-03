Cyclist dies after struck down by minibus

A man who is yet to be identified was on Thursday afternoon killed after he was struck down by a minibus at Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara.

Minibus BXX4563, which was driven by a 29-year-old man, was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when the incident occurred at around 14:00hrs.

The bus driver alleged that he saw the cyclist who was proceeding west on the said side of the road about 25 meters away and he sounded his horn.

The driver alleged that as he was about to pass the cyclist he (the cyclist) suddenly swerved south across the road and a collision occurred.

The cyclist was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver, who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.