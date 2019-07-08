Cyclist dies after crashing into car at Vlissengen Road

A 28-year-old man of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown is now dead following an accident at Vlissengen Road, in the vicinity of the Ministry of Agriculture.

He has been identified as Stephon Beckles, who was riding motorcycle CH 9859.

Kevin Andy, 22, of Perry Street, Tucville, was the pillion rider at the time of the crash at 00:30hrs Monday.

The motorcycle, which was reportedly going at a fast rate, crashed into motorcar PTT 2510 which was being drive by a 29-year-old resident of Thomas Street, Kitty.

The car was proceeding north along the western lane of Vlissengen Road while the motorbike was proceeding south along the eastern lane.

It is alleged that the motorcar was in the vicinity of the Agriculture Ministry when the motorcycle ended up in his lane and collided with the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and the pillion ride fell onto the road. They both received severe head injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival while the pillion rider is a patient at the GPHC.

A test was conducted on the car driver and he was found to be above the prescribed limit. He is in custody assisting with investigations.